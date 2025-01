The Independent reports on comments by the business secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, that the danger posed by potential US tariffs is greater for the UK than other comparable countries.The paper says that Reynolds admitted that Trump’s presidency will be a “challenging time for anyone responsible for trade”, amid fears of a global trade war: Elsewhere in the Independent , Ed Davey has urged Sir Keir Starmer to negotiate a UK-EU customs union to “turbocharge the economy” and strengthen the UK’s hand against possible tariffs from president-elect Donald Trump.Ed Davey is right of course. The UK is not strong enough to stand alone against a protectionist USA. Only the EU has that sort of clout.