It is imperative that decisive action is taken soon to minimise cost, save lives (not just politicians but civil servants and other staff as well) and demonstrate our commitment to the democratic process.

It isn't often that I agree with Peter Hain, but his call for progress to be made on restoring the Palace of Westminster before it is consumed in flames like Notre Dame is absolutely right.This is an issue I have blogged about before, here here and here , and it gets more urgent as time passes. The Guardian reports that proposals for a multibillion-pound restoration will not now be published until the end of 2025, even though the issue has been on the table for over a decade.The Canadians sorted this out some time ago. managing a major revamp of their much younger Parliament building while both houses were still meeting, and Peter Hain believes that what happened in Paris provides a model for what can be achieved when politicians bite the bullet and act quickly:He said that confirmation by John Gardiner, the senior deputy speaker in the Lords, that the new plans would only be available later in the year were “another kick of the can further down the road”.There of course major differences with Notre Dame and that is not just because the French cathedral cost a fraction of that estimated to restore Westminster. There was leadership from President Macron, it is true, but the cost of the Paris restoration was met by private subscription. Nearly a billion Euros were raised from the public for the work. In London it will be the taxpayers who are picking up the bill.Raising the money to restore Notre Dame privately was possible because of the affection felt for that building across France. You cannot say the same about the Palace of Westminster. Most people are indifferent to its fate and consider it to be the home of scoundrels and charlatans. Putting £15bn to £20bn aside to restore the building at a time of fiscal restraint, low growth and individual financial hardship will be a tough sell.However, it is an historic building that needs to be saved and replacing it with a new one would most probably cost huge amounts as well, assuming consensus could be found on where to place a such a project.