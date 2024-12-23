



"First the government slashes winter fuel support for vulnerable pensioners, then they keep people worried for months at a time as they wait for the result of their application. Simply put, it’s unacceptable.



“It should go without saying that people deserve timely responses on such a critical issue. It seems the government has no qualms about adding to the worries of those already having to choose between heating and eating this winter.



“The government must listen to public outcry and climb down from their misguided winter fuel cut.”



He is absolutely right. And as a note for Labour spokespeople quoting the pension triple lock as if that makes up for the cut in fuel allowance, it doesn't, the UK still pays out one of the smallest old age pensions in Europe and the triple lock was not a Labour idea, it was brought in by the Liberal Democrats in an attempt to shore up our inadequate pension system in a time of austerity.