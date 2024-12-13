



This is a point covered by the Welsh Finance Secretary, here . He told the Senedd Finance Committee that the the UK Government plans to use the Barnett formula to decide how much Wales will receive based on the costs in England and that Wales' share may turn out to be less than we need. Furthermore Directors of Finance are unlikely to see any of that money until June.



The cost to councils that will not be met by the UK government is the additional employers NI and the minimum wage bill for external providers. This is particularly acute in social care where social service departments rely on these companies and will have to pay extra from April to meet additional costs.



The shortfall in meeting external providers' additional NI contributions could be about £60m across Wales with an additional £60m cost to meet the increase in the minimum wage. So in addition to the millions social service departments are overspent so far this year there will be an additional financial burden councils will need to find of about £120m.



That is not an insignificant amount. What a mess Labour have made of this so early in their administration.