The report that billionaire X/Twitter owner Elon Musk is considering donating nearly £80 million ($100m) to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has certainly started to concentrate minds on the flaws and loopholes in our dmeocratic process. Byline Times reports on warnings by anti-corruption experts that outdated regulations leave the door open for hugely wealthy foreign donors to interfere in UK elections:They say that the sheer scale of Musk’s mooted donation should not be underestimated, given it is close to the total amount donated by all other political donors put together in the UK last year:The time for reform is long overdue.