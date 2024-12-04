Wednesday, December 04, 2024
The Muesli Assassins
famously told the Tory party conference that Brexit means Breakfast has finally fallen foul of a breakfast ceraal assassin.
Nation Cymru reports that Davies has quit as Werlsh Tory leader and has blasted a “muesli and croissant brigade” of Welsh Conservatives for destabilising the party.
The site says that the leader of the Welsh Tories resigned on yesterday after narrowly winning a confidence vote 9-7 in his favour:
He claimed a “substantial minority” of his party opposing his continued leadership made it “untenable”.
Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Davies suggested his detractors within the Welsh Conservatives had been “running to the press, leaking stories”, and undermining his leadership.
He also ruled out joining Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is hoping to win seats across Wales in the next Senedd poll in 2026.
Mr Davies, Senedd member for South Wales Central, denied “entirely” that his brand of Conservatism had been rejected by the party.
His critics have accused him of leading the Welsh Tories into culture-war-focussed politics, including when over the summer he said children should not be forced to eat halal meat in schools.
Criticism for his social media use has also been widespread, including one occasion when he asked constituents if they wanted to see the Senedd abolished.
“I do not accept that we have done culture war politics,” Mr Davies told PA.
He added: “What we, under my leadership, have always done is seek to speak to the issues that people find challenging in their everyday lives and addressing them head on.
“We speak firmly about our beliefs as Welsh Conservatives. I was offering a full Welsh fry up with extra black pudding. My detractors wanted more muesli and croissant.
“Obviously, the muesli and croissant was in the minority, were constantly running to the press, leaking stories, and that doesn’t do any good for a united party.”
It wasn't Brexit that got him in the end. It was breakfast.
Nation Cymru reports that Davies has quit as Werlsh Tory leader and has blasted a “muesli and croissant brigade” of Welsh Conservatives for destabilising the party.
The site says that the leader of the Welsh Tories resigned on yesterday after narrowly winning a confidence vote 9-7 in his favour:
He claimed a “substantial minority” of his party opposing his continued leadership made it “untenable”.
Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Davies suggested his detractors within the Welsh Conservatives had been “running to the press, leaking stories”, and undermining his leadership.
He also ruled out joining Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is hoping to win seats across Wales in the next Senedd poll in 2026.
Mr Davies, Senedd member for South Wales Central, denied “entirely” that his brand of Conservatism had been rejected by the party.
His critics have accused him of leading the Welsh Tories into culture-war-focussed politics, including when over the summer he said children should not be forced to eat halal meat in schools.
Criticism for his social media use has also been widespread, including one occasion when he asked constituents if they wanted to see the Senedd abolished.
“I do not accept that we have done culture war politics,” Mr Davies told PA.
He added: “What we, under my leadership, have always done is seek to speak to the issues that people find challenging in their everyday lives and addressing them head on.
“We speak firmly about our beliefs as Welsh Conservatives. I was offering a full Welsh fry up with extra black pudding. My detractors wanted more muesli and croissant.
“Obviously, the muesli and croissant was in the minority, were constantly running to the press, leaking stories, and that doesn’t do any good for a united party.”
It wasn't Brexit that got him in the end. It was breakfast.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home