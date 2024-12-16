







The



They say that the previous government allocated £10.6bn to the three main schemes under the levelling up programme, which provided funding for regeneration projects as diverse as leisure centres and local transport networks, but local government expert Jack Shaw has found that it managed to spend only £2.5bn of that money, which experts blame on a mixture of high inflation, bureaucracy and poor decision-making:



Shaw said: “It is clear that short-term, competitive funding is not the most effective way of investing in communities. The Conservatives spent too long requiring local authorities to bid for funding, didn’t get it out on time and changed the rules of the game throughout – making it very difficult for places to invest.”



Boris Johnson, the former prime minister, promised that his levelling up programme would help solve Britain’s longstanding regional inequalities. He put Gove in charge of the scheme, which was designed to secure value for money for the taxpayer by making local authorities bid against each other for pots of money handed out by the central government.



Experts say the scheme was beset with problems from the start, however, including changing the bid criteria and heavy-handed intervention from Whitehall.



Even when the money was allocated, local officials struggled to spend it, thanks in part to rapidly escalating costs. With inflation spiking, local authorities found the money they had been allocated did not cover the cost of the planned programmes, and had to go back to Whitehall for more money or permission to change the scope of the work.



Shaw’s figures show officials found it hardest to spend money from the main levelling up fund, with only £875m of £4.8bn having been spent. Just £1bn of the £3.2bn towns fund was spent, while officials spent £616m of the £2.6bn allocated to the shared prosperity fund, which was meant to replace EU funding.



The figures add to mounting evidence that the entire levelling up agenda has failed to live up to its billing.



Just how misconceived the scheme was is illustrated by a report by the parliamentary public accounts committee which found “absolutely astonishing” levels of delays:



Meg Hillier, the chair of the committee at the time, said: “The vast majority of levelling up projects that were successful in early rounds of funding are now being delivered late, with further delays likely baked in.”



Another problem, say experts, was that councils were bidding for money for projects they thought would get approved by central government, rather than projects that were really needed by their local communities. When costs escalated, some say, councils put these projects on the backburner to focus on their true priorities.



Clive Betts, a Labour member of the current public accounts committee, said: “The reality is that the schemes that were accepted were not the ones which tallied with councils’ priorities, but they were designed to hit the priorities of the central government.



“This is the problem with single pots of money which councils have to bid for, and it shows why we need proper long-term strategic funding for local government.”



The Labour government has cancelled the levelling up scheme altogether, rebranding the entire department as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.



Ministers have promised to allow local authorities to decide for themselves how to use regeneration funds. Several councils, however, remain financially stretched, with a recent study showing one in four are set to go bankrupt in the next two years without a further cash injection from the central government.



We' see how that works out. Chiefly, it was the way the whole agenda was managed, cherry-picking projects, making local councils jump through hoops to access the cash and telling them they had to find matched funding from scarece resources, failing to tackle the real structural problems, red tape, top-down control freakery, and, it now transpires, not actually spending the money allocated to the project.The Guardian reports on freedom of information requests that reveal that the Tory government spent only a quarter of the money allocated to Michael Gove’s flagship regional spending scheme.They say that the previous government allocated £10.6bn to the three main schemes under the levelling up programme, which provided funding for regeneration projects as diverse as leisure centres and local transport networks, but local government expert Jack Shaw has found that it managed to spend only £2.5bn of that money, which experts blame on a mixture of high inflation, bureaucracy and poor decision-making:Just how misconceived the scheme was is illustrated by a report by the parliamentary public accounts committee which found “absolutely astonishing” levels of delays:We' see how that works out.

There are many reasons why the Tories levelling up agenda failed, not least that those Tories in better off areas started demanding the same consideration as the red wall seats.