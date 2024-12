Chiefly, it was the way the whole agenda was managed, cherry-picking projects, making local councils jump through hoops to access the cash and telling them they had to find matched funding from scarece resources, failing to tackle the real structural problems, red tape, top-down control freakery, and, it now transpires, not actually spending the money allocated to the project.The Guardian reports on freedom of information requests that reveal that the Tory government spent only a quarter of the money allocated to Michael Gove’s flagship regional spending scheme.They say that the previous government allocated £10.6bn to the three main schemes under the levelling up programme, which provided funding for regeneration projects as diverse as leisure centres and local transport networks, but local government expert Jack Shaw has found that it managed to spend only £2.5bn of that money, which experts blame on a mixture of high inflation, bureaucracy and poor decision-making:Just how misconceived the scheme was is illustrated by a report by the parliamentary public accounts committee which found “absolutely astonishing” levels of delays:We' see how that works out.