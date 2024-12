An investigation by the Good Law Project has suggested that Tom Hayhoe, the new covid corruption commissioner, could start his work by looking at the firms who supplied unusable PPE during the pandemic and who are still raking it in from big contracts with the NHS.They say that 17 companies which supplied £119m of PPE marked “do not supply” during the pandemic are still making vast profits supplying equipment to the NHS, landing work for the supply of goods worth some £83.6m since January 2024:They conclude that with £8.7bn spent on unfit PPE, there’s already plenty of work for the newly appointed covid corruption commissioner to get through during his one year contract on only three days a week, but he must also examine the ongoing scandal of firms whose failure during the pandemic has been rewarded with contracts that will see them raking in cash far into the future.