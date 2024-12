One of the more bizarre claims during the 2016 referendum campaign was that leaving the EU would enable us to invest £350m a week into the NHS. In fact not only has that sum failed to materialise but the ongoing cost of our divorce continues to mount.The Independent reports that Britain has set aside more than £10bn for post-Brexit payments to the EU as the UK continues sending billions to Brussels despite leaving the bloc years ago.The paper adds that to cover the cost of the UK’s divorce from Europe, the government has accounted for £10.6bn in future payments for Brussels staff and diplomats’ pensions, as well as Britain’s pre-existing financial obligations:This money could be better spent on public services, instead we are having to pay out vast sums, without getting any of the benefits of membership in return, while at the same time crippling our economy by not being part of the single market.