Nothing better illustrates how broken politics in this country is than the row that erupted this week about what our various leaders have for lunch.The Mirror reports that Keir Starmer has defended sandwiches as a "great British institution" after Kemi Badenoch dismissed them as not "real food".The paper says that Badenoch sparked a backlash after saying "lunch is for wimps" and ranting about sandwiches, telling a magazine interview that she sometimes has a steak brought to her as she works:There was though an interesting take on this row in the Financial Times in which Stephen Bush says that there is a serious point:Still with so many people in poverty and struggling to put a meal on the table this Christmas, one would think that our party leaders had better things to talk about.