Sunday, December 22, 2024
Lib Dems may force vote on Waspi betrayal
Guardian reports that the Liberal Democrats may force a vote on the government's refusal to compensate women, which has angered many backbenchers.
They say that if this happens then up to 100 Labour MPs could vote against the government’s decision to rule out spending £10bn compensating Waspi women, encapsulating the fury on Keir Starmer’s own benches:
The work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall, announced on Tuesday there would be no compensation for women born in the 1950s who were not aware of changes to the state pension age, despite a recommendation from the parliamentary ombudsman in March that £1,000 to £2,950 should be paid out to each of the more than 3 million women affected.
The prime minister denied MPs a vote on the issue and told the Commons that taxpayers could not afford the £10.5bn compensation package that had been recommended, as his own MPs accused him of “betrayal” during PMQs on Wednesday.
However, it is understood that the Liberal Democratsintend to press the government to hold a vote. Should that be denied, the party could then consider other means, such as as a backbench debate or opposition day.
One Labour MP called it the party’s “tuition fee moment”, given how many Labour MPs had stood with campaign groups in solidarity with the women hit by the rising state pension age. Many privately feel embarrassed by the move and had thought they were following Labour policy in showing solidarity with the women.
The veteran Labour MP and mother of the house, Diane Abbott, criticised the government during PMQs as she said: “We did promise them that we will give them justice. I understand the issue about the cost, but does the prime minister really understand how let down Waspi women feel today?”
If a revolt on that scale happens then Starmer may have to rely on the Tories to avoid being defeated.
