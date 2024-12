The Guardian reports that the Liberal Democrats may force a vote on the government's refusal to compensate women, which has angered many backbenchers.They say that if this happens then up to 100 Labour MPs could vote against the government’s decision to rule out spending £10bn compensating Waspi women, encapsulating the fury on Keir Starmer’s own benches:If a revolt on that scale happens then Starmer may have to rely on the Tories to avoid being defeated.