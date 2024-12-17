What the Guardian misses is the cost of this reorganisation both in monetary terms and in the disruption of services. There is never a good time for reorganising government structures, but doing so in the middle of a financial crisis where many councils are struggling to avoid bankruptcy, have massive overspends on social care budgets and are scaling back basic services is very risky indeed.

Restructuring is disruptive and costs money, in terms of redundancy costs but also for recruitment and marrying up different systems and cultures. It can take years for things to settle down properly. Who is going to pay for all this? I doubt if the Chancellor of the Exchequer has money to spare. If she has then perhaps she could use some of it to restore the winter fuel allowance and abolish the two child cap on child benefit.

The Guardian editorial suggests that the reorganisation of English local councils announced by the Deputy Prime Minister yesterday is not so much about empowering local communities as giving Whitehall greater control over them.The paper says that the reforms give with one hand while taking away with the other:A more rational approach to local government is to be welcomed, but it must be properly financed, properly empower local politicians to make a difference while devolving additional responsibilities to them, and be carried out at the appropriate time.