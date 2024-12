The Independent reports that the CEO of EveryYouth, a network of 12 youth homelessness charities, has written to Angela Rayner to warn they will lose £1.73million due to employer national insurance increases.He has warned of hundreds of possible job losses among youth homelessness charities due to the employer national insurance hike in the latest Budget:This is yet another example of the impact that Labour's employers' national insurance hike is going to have on the third sector and key services for disadvantaged and vulnerable individuals. How can they justify allowing these organisations to go to the wall, like this?