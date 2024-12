He isn't in the White House yet and already Donald Trump has set his beady eye on acquiring Greenland and the Panama Canal. And we thought Putin's expansionism was bad enough.Some have speculated that Trump's interest in the largely uninhabited land mass off America's east coast is because of its vast mineral wealth. but it is also the case that Greenland has its own internet network and does not allow Musk's Starlink to operate there. That would all change if the country came under the auspices of the US government.As the Independent reports , the Danish government, who currently govern the Greenland territories think Trump's plan is a terrible idea.The paper adds that a Danish official has said that an announcement that the country is boosting defense spending for Greenland, was anTroels Lund Poulsen, the Danish defense minister, told the paper Jyllands-Posten that the country plans to spend a “double-digit billion amount” in krone — about $1.5 billion — to make sure they have a “stronger presence” in the Arctic:The London Economic records a blunter response:This one may run and run.