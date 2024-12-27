Friday, December 27, 2024
Greenland not for sale
Some have speculated that Trump's interest in the largely uninhabited land mass off America's east coast is because of its vast mineral wealth. but it is also the case that Greenland has its own internet network and does not allow Musk's Starlink to operate there. That would all change if the country came under the auspices of the US government.
As the Independent reports, the Danish government, who currently govern the Greenland territories think Trump's plan is a terrible idea.
The paper adds that a Danish official has said that an announcement that the country is boosting defense spending for Greenland, was an “irony of fate.” Troels Lund Poulsen, the Danish defense minister, told the paper Jyllands-Posten that the country plans to spend a “double-digit billion amount” in krone — about $1.5 billion — to make sure they have a “stronger presence” in the Arctic:
The London Economic records a blunter response:
“We are open for business, but we’re NOT for sale,” said Denmark’s foreign minister Ane Lone Bagger.
Danish politicians could not believe that Trump thought they would sell Greenland, the world’s largest island.
“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad,” foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, Soren Espersen, told broadcaster.
“The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous,“ he said.
This one may run and run.
