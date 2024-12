Keir Starmer may be putting a bill through Parliament to abolish hereditary peers but it seems that is as far as his reforms of the world's largest second chamber goes.The Mirror reports that the Prime Minister is expected to name around 30 new peers on Thursday - with a gong for former aide Sue Gray. This is despite a manifesto commitment to slim down this unelected body:It is the same old story, a Prime Minister who cannot let go of the opportunity for patronage that the House of Lords offers him, eschewing democratic reform in the process.