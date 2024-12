The Guardian reports that an official audit has found that hundreds of thousands of unpaid carers were hit with ruinous penalties for minor breaches of carer’s allowance rules in the five years after senior welfare officials promised to fix the scandal-hit benefit.The paper says that more than 262,000 repayable overpayments totalling in excess of £325m were clawed back from carers who had – mostly unwittingly – fallen foul of carer’s allowance rules, while 600 carers were prosecuted and received criminal records after DWP civil servants referred their cases to the Crown Prosecution Service.They add that campaigners have claimed that the National Audit Office (NAO) report highlights the scale of the misery and hardship inflicted on carers over the period as well as the extent of the failure by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to tackle overpayments:That so many family carers have been caught up in this scandal of the DWP’s own making is scandalous.