The Guardian reports that hundreds of theatres face closure and more than 500 museums have shut since the turn of the century, laying bare the true scale of the risk facing Britain’s cultural venues.The paper says that leaders in the sector are urgently demanding major investment from the new Labour government as they grapple with fresh challenges including rising energy bills and the hike to employer national insurance contributions in the Budget:This is an issue facing all parts of the UK, and if action is not taken soon then the cultural future of this country will be very bleak indeed.