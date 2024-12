The Observer reports on analysis revealing that loopholes in the law are allowing “dark money” to infiltrate UK politics, with almost £1 in every £10 donated to parties and politicians coming from unknown or dubious source.The paper says that cash from companies that have never turned a profit, from unincorporated associations that do not have to declare their funders, and banned donations from overseas donors via intermediaries are all entering the system, according to research by Transparency International (TI):This is a major contribution to the debate on funding politics and highlights how badly reforms are needed.