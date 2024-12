Update: it transpires that Scotland have two testing labs, one in Edinburgh and one in Inverness. So lazy journalism by the Guardian. The point about Brexit not allowing us to use EU tested products remains however. And no doubt the Nats will be pleased that the whole of the UK is now reliant on Scotland to ensure their drinking water is safe.

The Guardian claims that the safety of tap water in the UK could be at risk because water companies are unable to use products to clean it, with industry insiders telling them that all the laboratories that test and certify the chemicals have shut down.The paper says that people in the industry have called it a “Brexit problem” because EU countries will share laboratory capacity from 2026, meaning that if the UK was still in the EU, water companies would be able to use products that passed tests on the continent. However, UK rules mean products cannot be tested abroad; they have to be tested in the country in a certified lab, of which there are now none:Yet another fine mess Farage and his cronies have got us into.