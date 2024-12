The Guardian tell us that images of arrested people who were innocent of any crimes are still being stored in a police database that may be used for facial recognition purposes.They say that in 2012, the high court ruled that keeping the images of people who faced no action or who were charged and then acquitted was unlawful. However, despite the ruling, custody images of innocent people are still on the Police national database, which is available to all UK police forces and selected law enforcement agencies. They add that the images can be used for facial recognition checks of potential suspects:If the police can't keep to the letter of the law then what hope is there for the rest of us.