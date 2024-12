Already, the feeling is developing that government has bitten off more than it can chew with an overly ambitious target.



And one more thing. A lot of the new Labour MPs have been elected for constituencies in leafy countryside with quaint English towns. Standby for the uproar when the first applications come in for green belt land.

I have blogged a number of times on plans by the new Labour government to build an additional 1.5 million homes during their first term, most notably here and here Now, with proposals having been published to set individual targets for each planning authority and new rules that will allow for housebuilding on poorer quality green-belt land, one leading housebuilder has stepped in to point out that it isn't as simple as reducing 'red tape' and centrally mandated diktat.The Guardian reports that the Barratt Redrow chief executive, David Thomas, when asked by the BBC if there were enough workers to build the extra homes promised by Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner, said:These plans are already meeting resistance within local government, with councils sharing the ambition but uneasy over the means. The Local Government Association Housing Spokesperson, Councillor Adam Hug is quoted on their website as saying there needs to be a collaborative approach to this issue:David Thomas has other concerns. He believes that the government would have toto make their target achievable:At the end of the day, this programme depends on finance. Private housebuilders will not play ball with the government's ambition if there is no profit in it for them, while building social homes will require a big injection of government cash.And then to add to that there are the inevitable delays in getting the programme off the ground, including surveys, flood risk assessments, highway concerns, educational requirements, wildlife surveys, drainage, heritage and a host of other factors that form part of the modern planning system.No matter how you fast track the system, these deveelopments have to be the right ones in the right places, linked to communities, jobs and services. You can't just conjure them out of thin air.