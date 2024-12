At the same time water bills are due to soar over the next five years to try and fund the clean-up, putting many families in a situation where they will struggle to pay them.



The government should seriously consider taking these companies back into public ownership.

The Guardian reports that Thames Water intentionally diverted millions of pounds pledged for environmental clean-ups towards other costs including bonuses and dividends.The paper says that the company, which serves more than 16 million customers, cut the funds after senior managers assessed the potential risks of such a move:The privatisation of water has been a disaster. Not only has it led to money that should have been used to improve infrastructure being paid out to shareholders, but it has led to a near environmental catastrophe, with most of our waterways polluted and unsafe.