The Equality Trust has published new data from the Office for National Statistics which shows that the poorest 10% of households in the UK are still paying a higher proportion of their income in tax than the richest.They say that the UK’s tax system is meant to operate progressively, asking the richest to contribute more in order to tax the middle and poorest in society less, which is a principle that is still widely supported by the public, however their analysis found something completely different. They say that:Now we have a Labour government one would think that they might be keen to correct these discrepancies, however it is clear already that this is not a priority for them. Will any party find the courage to propose changes to correct this imbalance? I'm not holding my breath.