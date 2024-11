THe inewspaper reports that MPs are able to claim thousands of pounds in taxpayer-funded support for up to three children, despite imposing a two-child cap for benefit claimants.The paper says that MPs can claim almost £7,000 per child each year for up to three children on top of their standard accommodation budget, which can be up to £29,000 a year. However, people claiming universal credit or tax credit eligible for a child benefit uplift cannot receive support for more than two children:Given the pressures on MPs and their families, this allowance may well be perfectly justified, but to deny it to rather pooer mothers is just hypocrisy.