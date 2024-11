The Guardian reports on the view of a leading thinktank that large parts of England’s adult social care market face collapse as a result of tax and wage rises announced in the budget, with devastating consequences for vulnerable and older people who rely on care services.They add that the Nuffield Trust said that while the government has consistently spoken of its long term ambition to reform the social care sector, there may be “little of it left” to reform unless it takes urgent action to stabilise the care market financially:No doubt the same situation applies in Wales. If the government is to sort out the health service then they have to get social care right as well. This is not a good start.