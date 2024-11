To paraphrase and misquote Talleyrand on the Bourbons, Labour are showing signs that they have learned nothing and forgotten everything when it comes to financial regulation in the light of the 2008 crash.The Mirror reports that our new Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves believes that the financial crisis era curbs have “gone too far2, and is seeking a lighter touch regulation of the City and the banks:It was precisely this sort of stand-off regulation that led banks to overreach and which caused the crash in 2008 in the first place, plunging us into a recession that we still haven't fully recovered from. What could possibly have led Reeves to believe that anything will be different this time?