The 1999 referendum that created the Welsh Assembly was partly fought on a programme of scrapping the many quangos that had been used by the Tories to run Wales during the previous four UK Tory governments. These bodies had been viewed as expensive, unaccountable and a handy refuge for Tory bigwigs, who had eschewed the democratic process for careers elsewhere.The jury is still out on the eventual bonfire of these bodies but it was not a process, as far as I'm aware that was followed in England. Now, it appears that we have come full circle with Keir Starmer's Labour government creating or overhauling 17 state agencies in their first few months in power to help them deliver on manifesto promises.The Guardian tells us that an Institute for Government report has warned of some of the pitfalls when setting up government agencies from scratch, saying:They found the price tag of creating a new government department can be £15m in set-up costs, plus £34m in lost productivity:Promising to set up these bodies is easy, but it is an expensive and time-consuming process and they don't always deliver. We shall have to see if this time will be different.