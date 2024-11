It's not been a great start for Kemi Badenoch as Tory leader. Charged with forging a fresh start for her party in an effort to win back lost support, Badenoch instead ploughed straight into a new controversy by apparently seeking to absolve Boris Johnson of his breach of lockdown rules during covid as number ten partied while we stayed at home.The Guardian reports that families bereaved by the Covid pandemic say they feel insulted by Kemi Badenoch’s claim that the Partygate scandal was “overblown”.The paper adds that the new Conservative party leader also told the BBC that Boris Johnson had fallen into a “trap” of breaking lockdown rules that should never have been introduced, ignoring the fact that these rules actually saved lives:So far it doesnt look as if Badenoch is going to be the saviour the Tories are looking for.