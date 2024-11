The Guardian reports that a key part of the UK’s post-Brexit border strategy has been put on pause for more than a year amid government concerns over the cost of implementing the scheme.The paper says that the introduction of the Single Trade Window (STW), which is designed to reduce friction for traders moving goods in and out of Britain, had already been delayed from late October to January next year, but will now be halted until at least 2026:So much for Brexit reducing red tape. It has actually increased it where it matters the most, in our trade transactions.