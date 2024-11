With charities, businesses, the tourist and hospitality sector, doctor surgeries, social care providers and many others assessing the impact of the Labour's increase in employers' national insurance contributions on their future viability, it transpires that some less=deserving professions are excluded from the revenue-raising measure altogether.The Guardian reports that well-paid City lawyers and other self-employed partners at businesses including top accountancy and private equity firms have been spared the increases to national insurance contributions announced in October’s budget, in a move that will deny the Treasury “billions” of pounds of potential revenue.The paper says that members of limited liability partnerships (LLPs) were not included in Rachel Reeves’ changes to employer national insurance contributions (NICs), which were raised to 15% from April 2025, while the threshold at which contributions are due was also lowered to £5,000 from £9,100:None of this sounds like the sort of omission a Labour government should be making.