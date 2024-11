We cannot continue to rely on privately owned temporary accommodation to fill the gap left by a long-term failure to deliver the homes we need. Doing so not only fails to ensure people are provided with the level of accommodation they deserve but also provides some organisations the opportunity to capitalise on our homelessness crisis.



In summary we need more social housing, but in the short term we need good quality, publicly owned temporary accommodation to cut costs and to properly support families and individuals. How the Welsh Government reacts to this report will be critical.

Shelter Cymru have just published a shocking report that lays bare the housing crisis facing local councils in Wales.The report says that demand for temporary accommodation in Wales has grown dramatically in recent years. In March 2021 there were 3,729 households in temporary accommodation, by March 2024, this had risen to 6,447 households. Currently more than 11,000 people are living in temporary accommodation in Wales, including almost 3,000 children: