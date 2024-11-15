



We cannot continue to rely on privately owned temporary accommodation to fill the gap left by a long-term failure to deliver the homes we need. Doing so not only fails to ensure people are provided with the level of accommodation they deserve but also provides some organisations the opportunity to capitalise on our homelessness crisis.



In summary we need more social housing, but in the short term we need good quality, publicly owned temporary accommodation to cut costs and to properly support families and individuals. How the Welsh Government reacts to this report will be critical.