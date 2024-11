The extent to which Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer have painted themselves into a corner has become clearer today with claims by the Institute for Fiscal Studies that Labour could need £9bn of further tax increases to avoid a fresh round of austerity for some struggling public services. This is despite their first budget set out the largest rise in a generation.The Guardian reports that the leading experts in public finances said she could be forced to top up her tax plans to avoid real-terms cuts in some areas, including councils, the justice system and prisons:Reeves may have to break a few more election promises on tax to get on top of this.