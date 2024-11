There was a very timely and prescient column in yesterday's Guardian from Jonathan Freedland in which he argues that from defence to trade, the incoming US president is upending the old order – and standing apart from our neighbours leaves us dangerously exposed.Freedland says that the November 2024 event that will have the most enduring global impact is the election of Donald Trump and although some in the higher reaches of the UK government are surprisingly relaxed about that fact, reassuring themselves that, in effect, we got through it once, we’ll get through it again, this is not going to be like last time:He says that we can, of course, spend more on defence, and work more closely with our European allies to improve our security, but when it comes to a trade war then Brexit has left us isolated and much weakened. He adds that Britain alone would be all but impotent against the might of the US and that there is only one nearby market that is of comparable heft to the US, whose threats to retaliate against US tariffs would have a deterrent effect, a body, incidentally, that happens to be a virtuoso in the realm of trade and trade disputes - the European UnionStarmer needs to wake up to this reality and start to do something about it.