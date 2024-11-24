Sunday, November 24, 2024
Government inefficiency minister
Mirror reports that Jacob Rees-Mogg - the former Government Efficiency Minister - blew £1,152 of taxpayers’ cash having paintings removed from his Parliamentary office after he lost his seat, despite owning a house just 390 yards from Parliament.
The paper says that according to records published by watchdog IPSA, Mr Rees Mogg claimed the eye-watering sum for the “relocation of paintings etc from Parliament” - despite owning a £5 million mansion a stone’s throw away.
In 2018 he bought and renovated a five-story home just 390 yards from the Palace of Westminster, where he lived with his wife and six children.
The property is infamously closer to Parliament than 10 Downing Street.
No wonder he is lost the job as efficiency minister.
The paper says that according to records published by watchdog IPSA, Mr Rees Mogg claimed the eye-watering sum for the “relocation of paintings etc from Parliament” - despite owning a £5 million mansion a stone’s throw away.
In 2018 he bought and renovated a five-story home just 390 yards from the Palace of Westminster, where he lived with his wife and six children.
The property is infamously closer to Parliament than 10 Downing Street.
No wonder he is lost the job as efficiency minister.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home