Grappling with farmers over inheritance tax is one thing, but the real downside of Labour's budget is its impact on pensioners and parents. The latter because of the failure to abolish the two-child benefit cap, the former because of the abolition of the winter fuel paymemnt as a universal benefit.The Guardian reports on analysis which shows that 50,000 more people will be in relative fuel poverty next year – and another 50,000 by 2030 as a result of this cut.The paper says that the government's own analysis has found that cuts to the winter fuel allowance could force 100,000 pensioners in England and Wales into relative fuel poverty, as ministers come under mounting pressure over measures in last month’s budget.They add that the figures, which are rounded to the nearest 50,000, take into account the impact of housing costs, but not of thousands more people claiming pension credit since a government campaign earlier this year. The analysis was published in a letter from Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, on Tuesday, just as temperatures plunged and parts of the UK experienced their first snowfall of the year:Along with inheritance tax and employers national insurance contributions this is going to be one of the main political battlegrounds over the coming winter.