The Guardian reports that services that support some of England’s most vulnerable people have warned that tax increases in the budget will lead to cuts and closures that could devastate the charity sector.The paper says that although the NHS and councils are protected from the impact of the rise in employers’ national insurance contributions (NICs) announced in Wednesday’s budget, charities that provide services say the increase means they will face “existential” financial pressures:These issues will apply in Wales as well, though we are still waiting to hear how the Welsh Government will mitigate the extra costs for councils and the NHS.