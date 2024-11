Ed Davey made the point in Prime Minister's questions yesterday, reflecting the concerns in this article that with the prospect of a brutal global trade war looming as a result of Donald Trump's victory, the country needs to rejoin the customs union, single market or the bloc itself to shield itself from the devastating fallout.The paper says that pro-EU campaigners have warned that Britain must urgently rebuild ties with Europe now Donald Trump has been elected:At present the threat remains one for the future, but as Trump puts his agenda into effect, calls for a rapprochement with the EU may grow more urgent.