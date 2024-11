An alternative put forward by Dale Vince, the green energy tycoon who has previously donated £5m to Labour, is a 2 per cent wealth tax. He says that this tax would “barely touch the edges for the very wealthy” and would raise “£24bn for our NHS, for child poverty, to save our planet”.



Over to you Labour.

Of all the measures announced by Rcahel Reeves in the budget, the decision to increase employers' national insurance contributions is the one that is going to cause her the most problems. This is evidenced again by an article in the Independent in which leaders of Britain’s biggest business organisations have accused the Labour government of “betrayal”.The paper says that Barclays Bank has warned that the increase will hit workers’ living standards, with economists at the bank claiming that the policy will cause real incomes to take a hit, as companies pass on the cost of the levy through lower pay rises and higher prices. This, they say, will leave people feeling poorer as prices rise faster than wages:There is no doubt that Reeves needed to raise taxes to invest in public services, but the choice of employers' national insurance contributions could prove to be disastrous electorally and economically.