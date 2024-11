The Guardian writes about two separate reports which have concluded that tax rises in the budget have sapped consumer confidence and will lead to sharp reductions in private sector pay growth next year.The paper says that a survey by S and P Global Market Intelligence showed that consumer confidence dropped this month after households said the outlook for the economy had deteriorated and the prospects for their own finances had worsened:Rachel Reeves may have to wait some for the growth she needs if she is to invest higher tax revenues into public services.