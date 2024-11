The Mirror reports that MPs have been told that the UK is "veering dangerously close to becoming a police state" because of facial scanners being used in high streets.The paper says that calls have been mounted for live facial recognition technology to be halted amid questions over accuracy and privacy. They add that the software - currently being deployed in London, South Wales and Essex - allows officers to scan the faces of passers-by and check them against watchlists:I agree. There needs to be a full review of this technology, how it is used and safeguards put in place before it is redeployed, if it is redeployed at all.