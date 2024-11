The Guardian reports that Nigel Farage’s group campaigning against the World Health Organization (WHO) is staffed by consultants who work with the nicotine products industry.The paper says that Farage is the chair and a co-founder of Action on World Health, which campaigns to reform or replace the WHO, arguing that it should not be putting pressure on governments to bring in public health measures.They add that the other co-founder is David Roach, whose firm provides secretariat services to the Global Initiative on Novel Nicotine, which advocates for nicotine pouches and other products and that Roach’s firm has also lobbied in the past year on behalf of a vaping company called ANDS:I always said Nigel Farage was bad for our health.