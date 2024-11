Just over five years ago, Parliament considered a 6,103,056 signature petition that called on the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU. The petition said that theThis movement attracted much derision from the Tories, those fly-by-night charlatans who now form the bulk of Reform and the right-wing media, all of whom argued that the country had spoken and to reopen the debate again would be undemocratic. And yet these very same people appear to have had a change of heart, it seems that they no longer believe that a democratic election should be the final word.The Independent reports on the now two million strong petition calling for another General Election just five months after the last one, an election that produced a landslide Labour majority, albeit within a flawed electoral system.The paper says that the petition comes amid growing backlash over Labour’s budget, which has sparked controversy for hikes to national insurance and extension of inheritance tax to include farms, among other unpopular proposals which aim to fill the spending black hole.And there amongst the usual suspects of those initiating this petition is the billionaire Trump-ally Elon Musk, who has repeatedly criticised Sir Keir Starmer since he came to power. So much for his outrage at Labour interfering in the US presidential election. But who exactly is signing this petition? The paper has carried out an analysis:I would argue that the lies and misrepresentation put about by Brexiteers in 2016, together with the many unexpected developments and dificulties in delivering the exit from the EU made the case for a second plebiscite a compelling one. Leaving the EU is final, with no second chance and is unlikely to be undone for generations, if at all.In contrast, Keir Starmer's government has to face another general election is due course, when people will be able to judge for themselves whether Labour has been faithful to their promises and vote accordingly. The case for another contest so soon is entirely a partisan one, being made for political advantage, and has little to do with the best interests of the country.I suppose it's all a matter of persepective.