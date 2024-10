Age UK has found four-in-five pensioners living below or just above the poverty line will lose their winter fuel payment as a result of Rachel Reeves' decision to limit payment to those on pension credit, while research by the Resolution Foundation has found that nearly 7.7 million (37 per cent of) households will be at risk of “fuel stress” this winter and will struggle to heat their homes. It’s even more severe in single-parent households, the number jumping to 77 per cent.Having started from the position of promising an energy revolution, with a proposed £28 billion a year investment on green energy projects like offshore wind farms and developing electric vehicles, Labour first muddied the waters, then it u-turned to promise just £15 billion a year , now it is penalising pensioners by making them choose between heating and eating, while all the noises coming from government implies that we will be lucky to see that amount committed to the plan.The Politics Home points out that one of Labour's few unashamedly ‘retail’ promises in the Labour manifesto, that families’ average energy bills would be up to £300 lower by the end of the decade is now in jeopardy.The website says the recent increase in the energy price cap – as well as the decision to remove universal entitlement of pensioners to winter fuel allowance – has put that pledge in the spotlight. And that, although Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, seeks to use the recent rise in wholesale gas prices to underscore the case for ending fossil fuel energy in the UK by 2030, thus freeing ourselves from a notoriously volatile market and ensuring that British families can benefit from reliably cheap renewable energy, there is no indication as to who is going to pick up the bill:The decisions that will be announced in tomorrow's budget and over the next few months will be crucial in determining whether this energy revolutionn can be achieved, or whether it will prove too expensive and too difficult for the government to commit too.