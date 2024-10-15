Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Welsh Labour record on dental services 'no example' to England
The BBC reports on comments by the Secretary of State for Wales that defy belief, namely her remarks to the Labour Party Conference that the "UK government will take inspiration from Wales on dentistry, where reforms have already unlocked almost 400,000 appointments in the last two years".
Meanwhile, a Welsh MP, Stephen Kinnock has been given the role of managing dentistry in England, to the extent that he tweeted on 14th August that NHS dentistry is broken. and he is working to provide 700,000 more urgent dental appointments, recruit new dentists and reform the dental contract. None of this will benefit his own constituents as they are already suffering under Welsh Labour.
Labour politicians have said Wales has created 400,000 appointments over the past two years, but the British Dental Association (BDA) said that did not take into account the needs of individual patients, while one patient said he had been suffering dental pain for years:
Matty Parry from Old Colwyn, Conwy county, said he had been pushed from one dentist to another while having dental pain for five years.
He is still trying to register for treatment but has been told by one dentist that could mean another two-and-a-half years of waiting.
"It's a shambles," he said.
"It’s horrendous how people can't get a dentist.
"They probably need to do more courses, they need to promote it more, to train people up."
He said paying for treatment was "unreal".
"I know people that have spent thousands of pounds on treatment, when really should it be that much?"
In fact, the latest available figures from the Welsh and UK governments show how dental treatment levels have recovered since Covid. England completed 85% of the average number of courses of treatment being done pre-Covid, but in Wales that figure was much lower, at 58%. The article continues:
Dr Russell Gidney, who runs a dental practice in Chepstow, Monmouthshire, and is a leading member of the BDA, said colleagues were abandoning their NHS contracts because of the targets they were being set, and the financial clawbacks they face if they do not treat enough patients.
He said it meant meeting targets were more important than giving people the treatment they need.
"The Welsh dental service is struggling to cope," he said.
~ "There are patient numbers being seen but, because practices are being pushed towards numbers of patients - although that statistic looks good - actually, what they're able to deliver on most patients, is suffering.
"It really is whitewashing the problems that are happening underneath."
On Wales being held up as an example to England, Dr Gidney said: "Fundamentally, I find it laughable.
"We've seen more clawback applied to practice since Covid.
"We see more practices hand back their contracts every year than we saw in several years pre-Covid.
"Dentists aren't happy because they can't take care of their patients.
"They can't make the business work as they want to, and fundamentally, where it carries on as it is, it is causing the patients to suffer as well."
Labour's record on dental treatment in Wales is appalling. thousands of patients are unable to access NHS care and the whole profession is struggling. If England is bad, then Wales is worse. Perhaps Ministers should look to their own record before spinning differently.
Comments: Post a Comment
<< Home
<< Home