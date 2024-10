Already we are seeing advance spin on the budget including promises of billions of pounds extra for infrastructure works , and billions of pounds extra for the health service in England funded by an increase in employers national insurance contributions.LBC suggest that NHS day-to-day budget could see an increase of around three to four per cent for this year as well as 2025-26 - totalling £10 billion a year, though this has not been confirmed:There is no doubt that reform is needed, but will throwing money at the problem work, and what kind of reform does she have in mind? It is likely that this extra money will hardly touch the sides, and without proper funding to increase capacity in social care and support carers, its impact may well be limited.Starmer and Reeves' bigger problem however is Labour already patch record on the health service. Here in Wales where Labour have run health and social care for twenty five years, we are well past crisis point. As the jounalist Will Hayward points out in his latest e-newsletter, the latest Welsh NHS waiting list data is out and they are now longer than they have ever been, exceeding even the Covid period.He says that the list of those waiting over one or two years has been rising month on month through the summer:A Reeves injection of new money into the health service will generate quite a big Barnett consequential for Wales, possibly as much as half a billion pounds. That would be very welcome, but if the Welsh Labour government do not use it well, then the problems will continue.Labour's record in Wales is a major embarrassment for Starmer. Can they fix it? We will see.