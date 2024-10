Starmer's ambition to rebuild public services on the back of sustained economic growth will prove almost impossible unless he carries out a u-turn on that position.

If anybody was wondering how it is that we have a £22 billion black hole in he UK government finances. then look no further than here The Independent reports that Keir Starmer has come under pressure to publish the true costs of Brexit after a minister confirmed Britain has spent £24bn alone withdrawing from the EU – with a further £6.4bn still to pay. Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq replied to a parliamentary question to say that Britain has paid the EU £23.8bn as part of its “financial settlement” agreement.Despite this Labour are still sitting behind their red lines of not rejoining the single market or the customs union, a position that is doing irreparable damage to the UK economy and its future prospects.