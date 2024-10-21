



They add that the Labour MP has stressed that AI should not simply be seen as a force for harm, saying when used correctly it can be a “transformative technology that can really improve people’s lives:



It comes as new research, shared with The Independent, found that AI platform ChatGPT can be manipulated to show users how to launder money, evade sanctions and acquire weapons.



With basic manipulation, the platform provides detailed instructions on how to create front companies in neutral or unsuspecting countries that aren’t directly involved in sanctions enforcement, such as Latvia, Lithuania, or Belarus.



The research, conducted by anti-money laundering company Strise, also showed users how to use cryptocurrencies to circumvent traditional banking systems.



Ms Onwurah said: “Criminals are always early adopters of technology and we need to have the defence of public security in mind.”



Her warning comes just days after William Hague said the UK was facing “an all-out assault on truth” by hostile states attempting to use misinformation to destabilise the West.



Writing in The Times, the former Conservative Party leader warned that “cognitive warfare” could “fatally weaken the West”.



He said: “We have to wake up to it, understand it and appreciate that a modern adversary might not attack us with tanks and aircraft, but by getting inside our brains and those of our friends around the world.”



In October, Ken McCallum, the director general of MI5, said Russia’s intelligence agency has been on a mission to generate “sustained mayhem on British and European streets”.



Giving his annual update on security threats faced by the UK, Mr McCallum said GRU agents had carried out “arson, sabotage and more dangerous actions conducted with increasing recklessness” in the UK, after the UK backed Ukraine in its war with Russia.



Speaking at the UK’s International Investment Summit last week, Sir Keir Starmer said Britain “needs to run towards” the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence.



Addressing investors, alongside former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, the prime minister said AI would create “incredible change” in the next five to 10 years, and that the government would seek to embrace it.



On the plus side, the technology secretary Peter Kylehas called for decisive action to use technology for the public good. He believes that adopting it across health, education and policing could boost productivity by almost £24bn a year.



It is important that we get regulation right to protect the public from the unscrupulous use of this technology, but as the minister says, this needs to go further. We need to ensure that there is investment by both the public and private sector to add value to our economy and to improve our public services.



Leaving it to the private sector will not achieve that result, there needs to be proper direction and government buy-in, if AI is to fulfill its full potential.