The Independent reports that Keir Starmer is under pressure to re-examine the UK’s relationship with the European Union, as a new group of MPs from across the political spectrum has formed to urge the prime minister to forge closer ties with the bloc.The paper says that the group, which aims to “discover areas of mutual co-operation and interest” and probe the UK-EU relationship, held its first meeting on Tuesday:This new group is very welcome but it doesn't bode well for Labour's so-called reset that Starmer's first act in this direction on becoming PM was to abolish the European Scrutiny Committee.