The Guardian reports on claims by fresh produce sellers and plant growers that new Brexit border checks are reducing consumer choice and compromising Britain’s food security.The paper says that a joint letter from the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) and the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) has called for an urgent meeting with the government over the continued problems their members face when importing plants and cut flowers under the current border system:The letter sets out 10 immediate actions from the government that could improve the flow of goods from the EU to Britain, while also protecting businesses from increased costs:Those arguing for Brexit in 2016 claimed that it would reduce red tape for businesses. in fact the opposite is the case and as a result business owners are struggling.