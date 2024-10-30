Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Post-Brexit border checks putting food security at risk
Guardian reports on claims by fresh produce sellers and plant growers that new Brexit border checks are reducing consumer choice and compromising Britain’s food security.
The paper says that a joint letter from the Fresh Produce Consortium (FPC) and the Horticultural Trades Association (HTA) has called for an urgent meeting with the government over the continued problems their members face when importing plants and cut flowers under the current border system:
The letter, from the HTA, which represents garden retailers and growers, and the FPC, which represents 700 fresh produce suppliers and distributors, comes six months after new post-Brexit border checks on plant and animal products coming into the country from EU countries were introduced.
From 30 April this year, plants for planting and some cut flowers coming into Britain from the EU became subject to checks at border control posts across Britain.
Before this, plants were inspected at their point of destination, meaning nurseries and growers could store them in controlled environments on site.
The border changes, brought in to mirror the checks on British exports going into Europe, were intended to improve Britain’s biosecurity and prevent the spread of disease between plants in the country.
However, in their letter the two groups said trade in edible plants, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, and non-edibles including finished plants, bulbs and seeds, had seen “significant challenges”, with importers facing rising costs, increased risk of delays or damage to orders, as well as cumbersome paperwork.
It added: “This situation has led to reduced consumer choice, strained business relationships, a tarnished UK business reputation, diminished confidence in border processes, compromised food security, and setbacks in achieving our environmental targets.”
The letter sets out 10 immediate actions from the government that could improve the flow of goods from the EU to Britain, while also protecting businesses from increased costs:
These included agreeing a plant health agreement with the EU based on mutual recognition of standards, removing barriers in the current border control post system that stop inspectors carrying out checks after 5pm, while also calling for inspections to meet the agreed four-hour service level agreement set by the government.
It has also called for the removal of the £145 common user charge (CUC) fee at the government-run border control post in Sevington, Kent, which processes all checks coming through the Port of Dover and Channel tunnel.
The letter says the charge should be halted for 12 months while a review of the economic impacts of the border policy is carried out.
Those arguing for Brexit in 2016 claimed that it would reduce red tape for businesses. in fact the opposite is the case and as a result business owners are struggling.
