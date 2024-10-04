







They say that the prime minister handed back some tickets and gifts he had received since he entered No 10 in July as he vowed to overhaul the rules on what ministers are allowed to accept:



He has previously said he will not accept any more free clothing after a row over his decision to accept £32,000 of workwear, multiple pairs of glasses worth £2,400 and use of a £18m penthouse from the Labour donor and peer Waheed Alli.



However, his attempt to draw a decisive line under the row suffered a setback on Wednesday as the Lords standards watchdog launched an investigation into Alli over whether he had correctly declared his financial interests.



Speaking in Brussels during a meeting with the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, Starmer said he was making the repayments in relation to hospitality until new rules on hospitality were put in place.



“We came in as a government of change,” he said. “We are now going to bring forward principles for donations, because, until now, politicians have used their best individual judgment on a case-by-case basis. I think we need some principles of general application. So, I took the position that until the principles are in place it was right for me to make those repayments.”



Downing Street sources said he was not setting a precedent that no ministers should ever be able to accept hospitality in future, but that paying back the sums was the right thing to do while the rules were drawn up.



Gifts now paid for by Starmer include four Taylor Swift tickets from Universal Music Group totalling £2,800, and two Taylor Swift tickets from the Football Association at a cost of £598. He also returned the cost of four tickets to Doncaster Races from Arena Racing Corporation at £1,939.



An £839 clothing rental agreement with Edeline Lee, the designer recently worn by Victoria Starmer to London fashion week, along with one hour of hair and makeup, was also covered by the prime minister.



However, he is not returning tickets to a football match in September donated by Tottenham Hotspur with a value of £920, or another in August from Arsenal at a value of £1,000, having previously said that he needs to be in a box rather than the stands for security reasons.



Starmer’s decision to return the cost of the hospitality comes after weeks of criticism of the prime minister for accepting more than £100,000 in hospitality and free gifts.



This includes clothing worth £32,000 and multiple pairs of glasses worth about £2,400 from Alli, as well as the use of an £18m central London penthouse during the election campaign.



The latest MPs’ register of interests, published on Wednesday, also showed that Starmer accepted £6,134 from Alli for clothing for his wife in June, while Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, declared £836 in hospitality at a DJ booth in Ibiza from Ayita LLC. The register also shows that Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, became a landlord of a property in London jointly with her partner after they moved into Downing Street.



This gesture smacks of being too little, too late, and leaves Labour ministers open to further speculation about these gifts. However, the Tories are by no means in the clear on this issue.



The paper says that the new register also gave further details of huge donations to the Conservative leadership candidates. The frontrunner among MPs, Robert Jenrick, has received just over £250,000 in total donations, ahead of Tom Tugendhat on almost £225,000, Kemi Badenoch on £200,000 and James Cleverly on £180,000:



For the Conservatives, the new register showed that Jenrick has received another £25,000 from a firm that was lent money via a tax haven, first revealed by Tortoise Media, taking its total donations to him up to £100,000. Earlier this week, Phillip Ullmann, an entrepreneur, revealed he had given the money to Jenrick through Spott Fitness, a fitness coaching app provider.



The company’s accounts show it has no employees, has never made a profit and has more than £300,000 of debts, and in January it registered a loan from Centrovalli, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. Ullmann’s name does not appear on the list of people with significant control in the company. Jenrick has said that all his donations are “perfectly legal and valid”.



The new register showed a £20,000 donation to Tugendhat from a company called Blue WV Ltd, which had already given him £44,500. Registered to an address on a housing estate in Peckham, south-east London, the company was formed less than a year ago and so has filed no accounts.



Its work is described as “activities of professional membership organisations”, and it has one director, Guy Miscampbell, a former government adviser who now works for a polling company.



Could Labour have handled the donations and gift scandal any worse? I don't think they could. Their media management of this ongoing crisis is the spin doctor equivalent of standing in a hole and digging furiously.Far be it from me to tell them what they should have done, but if they had got all of the facts out in the open on day one, apologised and changed the rules in double quick time so that it couldnt happen again, it is possible that the whole affair would have fizzled out by now and ministers could be concentrating on their agenda instead of constantly explaining themselves in an effort to move on.